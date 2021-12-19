Netherlands decrees population confinement due to advance of Ômicron

Interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities

THE Netherlands will enter a new lockdown, from this Sunday, 19, to try to contain the advance of the variant micron. This Saturday, the Dutch government decreed the confinement of the population, as well as the closing of all non-essential activities in the country, as well as schools and universities. The measures, defined at an emergency meeting between members of the Executive’s top, will be valid, initially, until January 14, 2022, but may be extended.

At a press conference, the interim prime minister, Mark Ruth, explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities. “The Netherlands is closing again. This is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming with the Ômicron variant,” said Rutte. In addition, a maximum number of two visitors will be allowed in each residence per day, with the exception of December 24-26 and New Year’s Eve.

*With information from EFE Agency

