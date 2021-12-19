Netherlands starts Christmas and New Year lockdown because of Ômicron – News

The government of the Netherlands begins this Sunday (19) a lockdown in which everything but essential stores would be closed, amid fears for the spread of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The lockdown will extend through Christmas and New Year and will last until January 14th, at least, with the closing of all non-essential activities in the country, as well as schools and universities.

At a press conference, the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities.

In addition, a maximum number of two visitors will be allowed in each residence per day, with the exception of December 24-26 and New Year’s Eve.

In Leiden city centre, about 20 kilometers outside The Hague, people took to the main streets for last-minute shopping. There were lines outside some stores, such as toys, luxury skin care, or cosmetics.

“It’s usually busy before Christmas, but it’s more than usual,” Ali Windster, manager of a cosmetics store, told Reuters.

Carla Nekeman was at the counter stocking up on cosmetics. “This lockdown is horrible, I’m buying a lot of things I need and I can’t buy at the supermarket. I have to stand in line everywhere,” said Nekeman.

As early as Tuesday, the government ordered that the closure of between 5 pm and 5 am of bars, restaurants and most stores, introduced in late November, would continue until January 14th.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at the time that Ômicron could be the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the Netherlands by January.

On Friday, the National Institute of Public Health (RIVM) reported 15,433 new cases of Covid-19, down about 25% from a week ago — but still above the peak of any other wave.

The dreaded new wave of Ômicron infections could put further pressure on the country’s healthcare system, which is already postponing most routine treatments and canceling all non-urgent operations to deal with Covid-19 patients.