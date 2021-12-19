To the unsuspecting, pay attention! New function on WhatsApp arrives that could give a big problem for those who send a lot of photos.

Is that the application, owned by the company Meta, is working on another update to improve an existing feature.

It’s about the possibility of allowing users to send a photo to several contacts at the same time – and it’s not forwarding or creating a transmission list.

The news was shared by WABetaInfo, a site specialized in advancing the tools in test versions of the messenger.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature to allow users to send a photo to multiple contacts at the same time

it appears in the beta version number 2.21.25.19.

A screenshot has been released and shows that when a user takes or chooses a photo or video within a conversation, they can choose more recipients.

To do so, just click on the name of the contact or group that already appears at the bottom of the page – right below the send button.

Thus, the WhatsApp contact list will open and you can select multiple people to send the selected photo.

More information

As this feature is still in its initial phase, it should only be released to all users after passing the tests that are being carried out.

Thus, there is still no specific date for implementation. However, it is known that most functions that appear in WhatsApp Beta tend to end up being released later.

To be a beta user on Android, all you need to do is do a Google Play search with the term “WhatsApp Beta”. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed on the device.

