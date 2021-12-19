New hydrolipo victim made by a Colombian doctor spent 16 days in ICU: ‘Nightmare’

She refers to 39-year-old Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, who died after undergoing a hydrolip with Brad Alberto Castrillion on Friday (17).
Both Maria and Daiana underwent surgery at a clinic, which is located in a commercial building inside the parking lot at Carioca Shopping, in the North Zone of Rio. According to police, the documentation for the location is regular.
After Maria’s death, military police took the doctor to the police station, but he preferred to remain silent and was released.
The Civil Police says that the surgeon presented a certificate that proved his authorization to perform the hydrolipo procedure.
The diarist’s family says that the doctor tried to escape, but a security guard at the mall stopped him.
After the diarist’s death, the clinic was closed so that an expert report could be carried out. The doctor who performed the surgery deleted the accounts on social media. He will now be subpoenaed to testify next week. Police also want to hear from clinic staff and the victim’s family.
In a Whatsapp group with about 200 patients from the clinic, the doctor’s employees sent a price list for 2022, with values below the market for plastic surgery.
The diarist Maria paid about R$5,000 to make the hydrolipo. The family said that she took the tests requested by the clinic and that she was in good health.
–Continues after advertising–