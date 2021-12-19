New hydrolipo victim made by a Colombian doctor spent 16 days in ICU: ‘Nightmare’

She refers to 39-year-old Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, who died after undergoing a hydrolip with Brad Alberto Castrillion on Friday (17).

Both Maria and Daiana underwent surgery at a clinic, which is located in a commercial building inside the parking lot at Carioca Shopping, in the North Zone of Rio. According to police, the documentation for the location is regular.

After Maria’s death, military police took the doctor to the police station, but he preferred to remain silent and was released.

The Civil Police says that the surgeon presented a certificate that proved his authorization to perform the hydrolipo procedure.

The diarist’s family says that the doctor tried to escape, but a security guard at the mall stopped him.