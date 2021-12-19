New hydrolipo victim made by Colombian doctor spent 16 days in ICU: ‘Nightmare’ | Rio de Janeiro

Another patient who underwent a hydrolipo with the Colombian doctor Brad Alberto Castrillion he said he had problems after the procedure.

the promoter Daiana France made a hydrolip in the belly and a filling in the butt, on November 4th.

“The real nightmare started: 39 with fever, it got infected, infected, he didn’t want me to go to the hospital, I think because of fear”, said Daiana.

Seeing the health situation worsen, the promoter went to Hospital Albert Schweitzer, in Realengo, in the West Zone of Rio, where she was hospitalized for 23 days, of which 16 were in an ICU.

“My condition was very serious, I had pus all over my body, I was disillusioned, my mother was sick, you know? When I saw the death of this girl yesterday (Friday, 17), I thought she was not as lucky as me, it’s a family that cries, it could have been me now”, says Daiana.

1 of 2 Daiana França ended up at the ICU after being operated on by a Colombian doctor in Rio — Photo: TV Globo Daiana França ended up at the ICU after being operated on by a Colombian doctor in Rio — Photo: TV Globo

She refers to 39-year-old Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, who died after undergoing a hydrolip with Brad Alberto Castrillion on Friday (17).

Both Maria and Daiana underwent surgery at a clinic, which is located in a commercial building inside the parking lot at Carioca Shopping, in the North Zone of Rio. According to police, the documentation for the location is regular.

2 of 2 Maria Rodrigues — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Maria Rodrigues — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

After Maria’s death, military police took the doctor to the police station, but he preferred to remain silent and was released.

The Civil Police says that the surgeon presented a certificate that proved his authorization to perform the hydrolipo procedure.

The diarist’s family says that the doctor tried to escape, but a security guard at the mall stopped him.

After the diarist’s death, the clinic was closed so that an expert report could be carried out. The doctor who performed the surgery deleted the accounts on social media. He will now be subpoenaed to testify next week. Police also want to hear from clinic staff and the victim’s family.

In a Whatsapp group with about 200 patients from the clinic, the doctor’s employees sent a price list for 2022, with values ​​below the market for plastic surgery.

The diarist Maria paid about R$5,000 to make the hydrolipo. The family said that she took the tests requested by the clinic and that she was in good health.

Diarist will be buried on Sunday

Friday’s procedure was her second in a week. On December 10, Maria removed the fat from her back, but she was very sick and even struggled on the stretcher.

The Civil Police is now awaiting the examinations by the IML and the expertise to find out the cause of death of the diarist.

“I want justice, right? Let this doctor pay. We want him to pay for everything he’s doing there”, said Maria’s husband.

Maria Jandimar Rodrigues will be buried on Sunday (19) at the cemetery in Inhaúma, in the North Zone of Rio.