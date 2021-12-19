New interface for option of photos and videos on WhatsApp; see how it will be

Users of Whatsapp can send photos and videos directly through the platform. In addition to the option to choose the media files of the device itself, it is possible to take a photo or record a video in real time through the camera icon in the chat.

However, some users complain that the distribution of support resources when opening the chamber is confusing. Many say that this interface is not intuitive or practical when sending a photo or video.

In this regard, according to information from the WABetaInfo portal, the Whatsapp will make changes to this setting. The platform’s new internal camera screen will be simpler and more minimalist, as in the same option for Instagram stories.

According to the website, the flash button can be migrated to the top right of the screen and, instead of the gallery carousel, it will be possible to access the images of the device through an icon on the lower left of the screen.

However, there is still no forecast to release the changes to the general public, as before that happens, the new design must pass through the users of the Messenger Beta version.

Other WhatsApp news

THE Whatsapp continues with its goal of providing the best experience for its users. In this sense, the messenger continues to release news to bring more privacy and convenience. Check it out below.

Pause recording an audio message

It is now possible to record a voice message and pause the recording and play it back before it is sent. When the user wants to record some audio, just select the microphone icon in the chat and slide it up until it is in “hands free” mode.

Afterwards, record your voice message quietly and before sending it, tap the new icon located between the trash and the send option. The dot with a circle around it allows the recording to be paused. Now all you have to do is listen to the audio and decide whether you want to send it or discard it.

The temp messages option got a new update. Users will now be able to activate the mode by default in new conversations. In this case, they will have to choose to leave the messages visible within 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

To activate some of the options just go to the messenger settings. On occasion, tap on “Account” and then on “Privacy”. Once this is done, select “Default duration” and mark how long you want to keep the messages stored. If you prefer not to delete, select the “Disabled” option.