New York State has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day

New York State reported its highest single-day Covid-19 case count on Friday, with 21,027 positive cases, according to available state data.

Prior to this new record, the state had reported 19,942 positive Covid-19 cases as of Jan. 14, according to the data.

However, Covid-19-related hospitalizations remain comparatively low.

As of Friday, the state reported 3,839 Covid-19-related hospitalizations, compared with 8,088 Covid-19-related hospitalizations reported on Jan. 14, according to Covid-19 hospitalization data. At its peak in mid-April 2020, Covid-19’s hospitalization rate in New York nearly reached 19,000.

New York’s Covid-19 data also revealed that the state’s Covid-19 positive cases increased by 154% in less than a week.

As of Friday, the state reported 21,027 Covid-19 positive cases, one and a half times the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday – which was 8,266 Covid-19 positive cases.

“We must not despise the winter wave we are facing and we must continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, get a booster and wear a mask,” New York Gov. Hochul said in a press release on Thursday.

The data revelations come as New York City reported that its PCR test positive rate has doubled in a four-day period.

Basic care helps prevent Covid-19 and the flu; see in the image gallery:

  • 1 in 7

    Basic care helps prevent Covid-19 and the flu. Keep using masks

    Credit: Getty Images

  • two in 7

    Sanitize your hands with soap and water frequently

    Credit: Fran Jacquier/Unsplash

  • 3 in 7

    Use alcohol gel when on the street

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

  • 4 in 7

    Keep environments ventilated

    Credit: Daniel Hansen/Unsplash

  • 5 in 7

    Avoid touching your eyes and mouth constantly.

    Credit: Getty Images/Westend61

  • 6 in 7

    Avoid crowds and closed places when possible

    Credit: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

  • 7 in 7

    Seek Covid-19 and flu vaccinations

    Credit: Thamyres Ferreira/MS

