Newly single, Maisa enjoys ballad with Viih Tube: ‘I slept 3 hours today’

Newly single, Maisa enjoyed the evening in the company of a group of friends, including actress and influencer Fernanda Concon, her colleague from the soap opera “Carrousel”. But the real meeting celebrated by the presenter’s fans happened by chance: that of the artist with Viih Tube.

“I found the Voh yesterday, OK? KKKKKKKKKKKKK. Viih Tube comments”, replied Maisa, good-humored, without going into further details about the night.

Already on the way to an appointment, this afternoon, Maisa just confided that she arrived home around 8 am and that she managed to sleep only “three hours and a little”, also sharing some photos of her production for last night , with a cowboy hat.

Asked about her going to the club now that she is single, the presenter highlighted that she used to go out a lot during her four years of dating Nicholas Arashiro, and that she only stopped having fun because of other commitments, not linked to the relationship.

“Very funny what whole world what gets single automatically starts going out Hahahaha. (Nto the judge me, Maisa. AtThe is a review), wrote a follower of the presenter.