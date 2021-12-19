No evolution with Santos, Alisson looks for “new air” to leave Grêmio | Guild

Alisson will not continue at Grêmio in 2022. Despite the deal with Santos having been frustrated, the attacking midfielder understands that it is time to seek “new air” for next season and awaits future movement in the market.

The 28-year-old player’s dealings with Peixe did not prosper. The financial restriction in Vila Belmiro to honor the payroll slowed the advance. This point, even, is an example of the difficulties that the Tricolor will face to get rid of Alisson.

It will be necessary to find a club capable of absorbing all of the player’s salaries and maintaining the standard he finds in the Arena today – both permanently and on loan.

In case of transfer for a stipulated period, interested parties tend to pressure to pay only a slice of the salary. His contract with the team from Rio Grande do Sul runs until the end of 2023.

‘I, as a fan, admire and adore Alisson’s qualities. He is a fully committed professional, who has come to like the club, but wants a change of pace. It will be missed by everyone here. He is a high-level, dedicated professional. When he got hurt, he was very upset. I worked in the morning and in the afternoon in physiotherapy. But, together with his manager, he thought that the time for change had arrived – highlighted the vice-deputy footballer Denis Abrahão in an interview with RBS TV.

The rounds of discussions with Peixe took place in recent days, but without a positive outcome. The executive Edu Dracena ruled out the hiring of shirt 23.

— (Alison) was offered to the club. We understand that this is not the time to bring him. Also because the club does not have the financial conditions to pay the salary he currently receives at Grêmio. So, we have to be very realistic with it – clarified the Santos leader.

Alisson failed to prevent Grêmio's relegation

Grêmio’s management is waiting for interested parties to open a new negotiation. In 2021, Alisson played in 41 games and scored four goals. Considered the team’s “talisman” for the goals scored in decisive moments, he became one of the main targets of the fans for the campaign that culminated in the relegation to Serie B.