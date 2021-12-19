no one hits the contest before Mega da Virada

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on no one hits the contest before Mega da Virada 0 Views

Nobody got the six numbers of the contest 2439 of the Mega-Sena held on Saturday the 19th. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Friday, the 31st, is R$350 million. Check the numbers drawn:

02-08-34-38-47-51

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 46 bets hit the corner and won R$ 40,082.94 each. Another 3,008 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$875.67.




Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena

Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro ‘ripped’ whoever displeased him and is being ‘ripped’ by the voter – Politics

Upon assuming the Presidency, one of the first steps of Jair Bolsonaro it was to …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved