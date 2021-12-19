no one hits the contest before Mega da Virada

Nobody got the six numbers of the contest 2439 of the Mega-Sena held on Saturday the 19th. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Friday, the 31st, is R$350 million. Check the numbers drawn:

02-08-34-38-47-51

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 46 bets hit the corner and won R$ 40,082.94 each. Another 3,008 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$875.67.







Mega-Sena Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.