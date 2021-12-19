No space with Fábio Carille, defender must be loaned to another Serie A team

With the end of the national competition, Peixe is already starting to move backstage to form the squad for next season and some players may leave the squad for the arrival of others. In this sense, Peixe has already announced some departures, they are: Danilo Boza (defender), Jean Mota (half), Pará (right back), Anderson Ceará (half), Diego Tardelli (striker), Lucas Lourenço and Felippe Cardoso ( attacker).

However, the departures should not stop there and defender Wagner Leonardo could also be leaving the team for next season. The 22-year-old defender belongs to Peixe and was loaned to Náutico in 2020 and after the departure of Luan Peres do Santos, Peixe asked for the athlete’s return. However, after the arrival of coach Fábio Carille, the defender lost space to Emiliano Velázquez and Danilo Boza.

With no space, according to a survey by Globo Esporte, Santos and Fortaleza are in advanced talks to negotiate a loan for the athlete for the Ceará team. The player who played 23 games with the Fish shirt this season should go to Fortaleza to play for a spot in the starting lineup. Despite the advanced negotiation, the loan has not yet been made official by the teams and the announcement should take place in the next few days.

While the Santos board defines the future of Wagner Leonardo, the Santos squad is on vacation and will only return in early 2022 to face Inter de Limeira, for the first commitment of the season, Paulistão. The clash between Inter de Limeira and Santos takes place on January 26th. Until then, the Santos board wants to define the cast for the competition and the season.