Nokia starts receiving update for Android 12

As promised, Nokia smartphone users are getting the first Android 12 update.

The first model to receive the new version of Google’s software is the Nokia X20.

The system began to be made available on the device this week and is expected to be completed by December 17th.

27 countries

According to HMD Global –company that develops Nokia-branded devices–, users from 27 countries will be covered by the upgrade, mostly from Europe. Unfortunately, Brazil is not on this first list. However, the manufacturer soon promises a new wave of updates in other markets.

Launched in April this year, the device has a three-year operating system update warranty. This means the phone should still be under warranty when you get Android 14.

The expectation is that other Nokia devices will also receive Android 12, such as the G10, G20, X10, for example.

Problems with Android 12

Overall, the release of Android 12 has been experiencing issues.

Mobile phone users from different manufacturers are experiencing system instabilities such as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 (from Samsung) and even the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (from Google).

So it’s likely that the stable version of Android 12 for Nokia phones could prove equally unstable as well.