Novel starring Larissa Manoela has its premiere date – Prisma

Globo has scheduled for February 7 the premiere of “Além da illusion”, the next soap opera of the six, starring Larissa Manoela. Created and written by Alessandra Poggi, the plot brings together Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber in the team of collaborators. The script, in 167 chapters, is artistically directed by Luiz Henrique Rios.

The first works took place in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, and approximately 132 hours of video were recorded at this location.

In the story, a replacement for “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the public will follow the debut of Larissa Manoela as a star of a soap opera on Globo, living two characters at different times, and the journey of the illusionist Davi (Rafael Vitti), convicted of a crime who did not commit.

After 10 years in jail and dissatisfied with the injustice, the magician uses his tricks to escape. His only aim is to prove his innocence and re-establish the truth of the matter.

The production, divided into two phases, has a time span of ten years, and jumps from 1934 to 1944.

Also in the cast are Marcelo Novaes, Lima Duarte, Paloma Duarte, Paulo Betti, Antonio Calloni, Malu Galli, Danilo Mesquita, Marcos Breda, Olívia Araújo, Emiliano Queiroz, Claudio Jaborandy, Letícia Pedro, Patrícia Pinho, among others.

Men working

SBT is promoting a major renovation of Studio 10, close to the scenic city of children’s soap operas. And this both internally and externally.

In addition to the dramaturgy, the space will be available for reality shows.

resumption

TV Cultura’s “Persona” program, shown on Sundays at 9 pm, will resume its in-person recordings in 2022.

Command of Atílio Bari and Chris Maksud.

Two times

“Canta Comigo Teen”, led by Rodrigo Faro and Ticiane Pinheiro, will have its final in two parts.

One airs today, the other next Sunday.

Integration

The coverage of the 2022 Elections by Jovem Pan will feature a complete integration of its vehicles.

Promise of daily monitoring by TV, radio and digital platforms and Panflix.

Got lucky

Gabriel Leone, one of the highlights of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, has nothing to complain about the so-called “contract for work”. Free from exclusivity, it doesn’t stop working, both on TVs and streaming.

More recently, he hit a series on TV Cultura about the 200th anniversary of Independence.

Sport

In addition to Formula Indy, TV Cultura also has among its grid priorities the Europa League, the second largest football tournament in Europe.

The desire is to continue with the event for many years to come.

amended

Julia Guerra began recording participation in “Reis”, a new biblical production by Record that debuts in 2022.

The actress was also part of the cast of “Genesis”, in addition to works on Globo, such as “The days were like this” and “God saves the king”.

turn the key

José Loreto is facing Tadeu, in the recordings of the remake of “Pantanal”, as a great opportunity to turn the key. Erase the bad impression left in “The Seventh Guardian”.

Like other artists, he returns to Globo via contract for work.

runner radio

In Globo’s corridors in Rio de Janeiro, there are those who guarantee that new changes can be announced between January and February.

Journalism appears at the top of the betting list.

theater

A text by Walter Quaglia, one of the most renowned authors for childhood and youth in the 60s/70s, is staged by his daughter.

Director Geraldine Quaglia presents a new staging of the play “O Gigante”, 50 years after the first production produced by Cleyde Yáconis. The show has a single session this Monday at Teatro D, in Itaim Bibi, in SP.

miniseries

Gabi Petry is part of the cast of “Passaporte para Liberdade”, which debuts on Globo TV this Monday – plays Jewish singer Vivi Landau Kruger. Gabi moved to the United States, in 1999, and stayed there for almost five years, where she graduated in musical theater.

He has several shows on his curriculum, Faustão’s band, soap operas on SBT and he became a celebrity in Iran, after having acted in the comedies “Texas” 1 and 2.

writer

Mariana Becker has just gone on vacation, after a very successful season of Formula 1 in the Band.

Back in Brazil, the journalist will prepare for the launch of her first book: a collection of personal chronicles about her life.

Radio

Nativa FM continues to expand and arrives in the cities of São Carlos (FM 88.9), in the interior of São Paulo, and Porto Seguro (FM 101.9), in Bahia, this Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The premieres take place at 6 pm during the program “Arena Nativa”, presented by Paulo Eugênio.

Hit-Rebound

• Anitta and Deborah Secco recorded participation in “To Tell The Truth”, a new picture of “Domingão com Huck”, for 2022.

• Sylvia Massari, Narjara Turetta, Roberto Frota, Daniel Barcelos, Fernando Reski and Dalton Lisboa were cast in the comedy show “Circumcision in NY”…

• … Produced by Guilherme DelRio and directed by Jacques Lagoa, the premiere in Rio is scheduled for March.

• “In the Times of the Emperor” will end on February 4th with a total of 155 chapters.

• Grazi Massafera negotiates with HBO Max, but has also been heavily marked by other companies…

• …The certainty is that the actress will have one of the busiest 2022.

• This Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, Viva will screen the unprecedented special “As Novelas Que Amos”…

• … The 60-minute show will reveal which plots are in the top 10.

• The “MasterChef” New Year’s Special, on the 28th, at 10:30 pm, will have as guests: Dudu Nobre, Cafu, Paula Fernandes, Gustavo Mioto, Duda and Leda Nagle, Ronnie and Leo Von, among others.