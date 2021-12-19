Nubank is more valuable than Itaú; understand the reason

In May 2013, Nubank was founded with a bold proposal. The idea was to turn processes that were previously bureaucratic in banks into procedures that were just a click away. No revolving door, queues, complex extracts and trying to deliver a digital and satisfying user experience.

Last week, the digital bank went public on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and debuted on the market worth US$ 41.5 billion, therefore more than the centenary Itaú Unibanco – which profited R$ 6.8 billion in the 3rd quarter – and all other financial institutions in Latin America.

For João Daronco, an analyst at Suno Research, if it makes sense for Nubank to be worth more than Itaú, it is “the US$ 1 million question”. Nubank, in fact, is innovative and has great potential, but there are doubts about the price level at which fintech hit the market and whether expectations will be met.

“I will not have the arrogance of saying yes or no. However, I see that at current prices the investment in Itaú is ‘easier’ to pay given its execution than that of Nubank”, he says. “Nubank’s board will have big challenges for this price to make sense. Is it possible they will? Yes. Is it likely that they will? I’m not so sure.”

About the “banks”, the analysis is that, although they have a robust credit portfolio, solidity and profitability, there are doubts about their adaptation to changes and technologies, in addition to more bureaucratic processes.

how to evaluate

Today, considered the largest digital bank in the world, Nubank can be a disruptive case in the segment. Therefore, the way to evaluate the company must be different.

The thesis of investments in digital banks is different and is based on the ability to gain clients, on growth. And it was trust in this matter that made Catarina Capital enter the “roxinho” IPO. The house expects fintech to have a profitability above that of the main Nasdaq companies in the long term, of at least 30% to 35% a year.

Bruno Madruga, partner and head of variable income at Monte Bravo Investimentos, points out that Nubank reached a very large number of CPFs in a short period of time. “In addition, the company’s CEO wants to transform Nubank into a global bank, which made the IPO attractive to investors,” he adds. On the reporting date, Nubank was in a period of silence.