Number of Chilean voters in Brazil expected to double in the 2nd round | World

The number of Chileans living in Brazil who must turn out to the polls in the second round of presidential elections this Sunday (19) should be double the number of the first round, according to the consul general of Chile in São Paulo, Juan Salazar. In Chile, voting is optional.

One of the factors that should contribute to the increase in voter attendance is the fact that polls indicate a contested election.

One of those who went to vote is Aldo Saavedra, retired who has lived in Brazil since 1978. He said he was voting mainly because he is against the current pension policy in Chile, which, according to him, makes it difficult for Chileans to access pensions.

According to Saavedra, most Chileans in his country who live outside their country vote more on the left, because they left during the regime of Augusto Pinochet. “You [chilenos] that are outside [do país] were mistreated, I was a political prisoner”, he says. Saavedra claims he voted for Gabriel Boric.

Chile to elect president between left and far right

In the first round, the results in Brazil were as follows:

Gabriel Boric: 49.76%

José Antonio Kast: 30.67%

Others: 19.58%

In the first round, 613 Chileans living in Brazil voted. More than 1,200 people qualified to vote are registered at the São Paulo consulate alone.

Salazar, the consul in São Paulo, estimates that around 600 are expected to appear in the city alone – there are still votes in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.

Abraham Contreras, Chilean who has lived in Brazil since 2014, on December 19, 2021 — Photo: Felipe Gutierrez/g1

Personal trainer Abraham Contreras, 38, was one of those who went to vote in the morning. He says he voted for Boric: “Perhaps Boric is not perfect for the job, but among those the political system has brought forward, he is the most sensitive, and will bring young people together to be part of a socialist government,” he said. .

Contreras said he has concerns about the health and education system in Chile.

Gabriel Boric, from the left, and José Antonio Kast, from the extreme right, represent opposite sides of the political spectrum and compete for every vote of the electorate.

According to a survey by AtlasIntel consultancy that Reuters had access to this Thursday, Kast, who won a partial majority in the first round on November 21, has 48.5% of voting intentions, ahead of Boric, with 48 .4%. When invalid votes are removed from the account, each candidate gets 50%, meaning there is a tie.