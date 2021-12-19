Nursery class in the interior of SP presents a live nativity scene and goes viral on the web: ‘Quanta cuteness’ | Itapetininga and Region

A nursery class with children between 2 and 3 years old staged a live nativity scene at the school in Guareí, in the interior of São Paulo. But what was supposed to be a simple theatrical presentation became a success on social media after the teacher published the video.
Until this Saturday (18), the post had more than 1.5 million views, 47 thousand shares and 13 thousand likes.
“How cute, too beautiful. Congratulations”, commented an internet user. “Congratulations to those who love what they do. Very handsome. You can bite these pretty ones,” said another resident.
Nursery group presents live nativity scene in Guareí — Photo: Aninha de Jesus/Personal archive
To g1, teacher Aninha de Jesus told that she has made Christmas presentations every year since 2013, but she had never rehearsed such young children. Despite her young age, she said that the students understood the proposal well.
“It’s the first year I’ve been doing it with a smaller class, they’re always a little older. This gang is not even 3 years old yet. But I found it easy, they responded very well to the commands”, says the teacher.
Residents commented on live nativity scene in Guareí — Photo: Facebook/Reprodução
The presentation was held on the 8th at EMEI Professor Sônia Maria Pinto de Barros. In addition to rehearsing the children, Aninha was also responsible for making the costumes used by the students.
“I’m a person of great faith, so I ask God to enlighten me and, as we do the rehearsals, I’ll distribute the roles. A little before the performance, no child has her name anymore, and they start calling themselves José or Maria, for example”.
Maria and José at the presentation of the live nativity scene in Guareí — Photo: Aninha de Jesus/Personal archive
The teacher also said that she always publishes videos of the presentations on social networks, as the students’ parents sign a term in the school’s enrollment authorizing the use of the children’s images. Despite that, this was the first time that the video had such a repercussion.
“I didn’t imagine all this would happen. I don’t know if it was the way it was worked, the music, the ‘small size’ of the children, but I’m satisfied. Very happy”, says the teacher.
Three wise men participated in the presentation in Guareí (SP) — Photo: Aninha de Jesus/Personal archive
Girls dressed up as angels during a school performance in Guareí (SP) — Photo: Aninha de Jesus/Personal archive
