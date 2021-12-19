NVIDIA is giving away Matrix-themed modified PCs

There are three different machines, one more creative than the other

matrix is the hot topic not only in movie theaters, but also in games with the tech demo made in Unreal Engine 5. Taking advantage of Neo’s return, the NVIDIA is giving away three different PCs, all modified with the theme of the film from Warner Bros.. The work is impeccable and brings out the whole look of the Matrix movies.

Settings are all enthusiast level. The weakest CPU of the three is a AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, in terms of video card, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti it’s the least PCs offer. In addition to the three machines, NVIDIA is giving away custom “carcasses” for the RTX 3080 Ti with the movie theme as well.

Digital Storm “Backup Operator”

This machine was assembled and customized by the German modder Stefan Ulrich, a case mod specialist since 2014. The machine brings a real workstation very faithful to the movie.

Case: Digital Storm Aventum X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula

RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB

Storage 1TB m.2

Source: 1200W 80 Plus Gold

Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling

NZXT “Nebuchadnezzar”



The second PC on the list was put together by the award-winning and seasoned modder Dave Cathey. The machine was inspired by the very spaceship that Morpheus’ team is in the real world, Nebuchadnezzar. The tentacles around the case are from the sentries as they try to invade the ship. This build was made in partnership with NZXT.

Case: NZXT 710i

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: Ryzen 9 5800X

Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550

RAM: 32GB DDR4 Team T-Force

Storage: WD 1TB m.2

Source: NZXT C850

Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO

Fans: NZXT AER LED

The Breacher

Staszek “Tips” Wiertelak, professional modder and member of GeForce Garage, created the most different and attention-grabbing machine. The case mod is based on “broadcast stations that emit a pirated signal that mimics a hacked sentry”. The description said that everything can be tampered with and the PC itself can be removed and used separately. This mod brings interesting details, like a GeForce from the 2000s.

GPU: GeForce RTX 3090

CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X

Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB

Storage: 2TB m.2

Source: Cooler Master 1200W



On NVIDIA’s official website, you can zoom in on the images and see every detail better. Unfortunately Brazil is not one of the countries eligible to participate in the draw.

Source: NVIDIA