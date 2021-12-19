Of the 15 commitments he made for 2021, Paes fulfilled six fully, seven partially and owed two

RIO — The Plan for Positions, Salaries and Careers for Health has not left the paper. The hiring of a thousand physicians and other professionals for medical units in the municipality took place easily, reaching 2,343 and with selective processes to admit another 2,500. Of the 68 commitments made by Eduardo Paes before taking office as mayor of Rio in his third term, 15 should be fulfilled in 2021. Among the promises for this year, six were fully fulfilled, seven partially and two not fulfilled.

Deficiency:Pain of waiting: Rio’s municipal health system registers 141,000 patients queuing for care

In Health, the resumption of the Home Care Program for the Elderly (PADI) started to work again. And the preparation in the first 100 days of government for the vaccination campaign also took place, as well as the promise to ensure the full supply of medicines and other consumables in the health units. Even with most of what was agreed accomplished, the president of the Union of Doctors of Rio, Alexandre Telles, points out that the city owed a lot in 2021 to the health area:

— It was not even possible to sit at the negotiating table to analyze the financial impact of the job plan. There was no effort to make progress on this. We feel disrespected. In addition, social organizations that provided services to the city hall did not pay off the amounts of the terminations of professionals, claiming that the city continued to owe them. On the other hand, 186 Health teams were extinguished in the last government. They were not recomposed, which harmed the population. The promise is that this will happen in 2022.

Less tax:IPTU 2022: more than 60 thousand properties in the North and West zones will have an average reduction of 30%

Eduardo Paes’ promises

Of the 68 commitments made by the mayor, 15 should be implemented in 2021

As for transport and mobility, the city should reopen in the next few days the last BRT stations that were closed. The restoration work on the Transoeste gutter has not yet started, and the BRT Rosa, just for women, is limited to a pilot project in the West Zone corridor. The bus system rationalization plan was revised, but the consortia are not complying with the fleets determined by the city.

Solution involves city hall, state and federal government

An engineer specializing in urban mobility, Licínio Machado Rogério says that improving the quality of public transport needs an integrated solution, which involves other entities such as the Union and the state, so that the system can regain better quality. He also notes that Paes will have to recover the paving of the BRT Transoeste due to a technical error that occurred in his first term (2007-2010) when he chose to build the corridor with common asphalt (that does not withstand the weight of the articulated) instead of concrete — how the Transcarioca and Transolímpico corridors were built and is part of the future BRT Transbrasil project.

Buses, according to him, stand out in terms of disorganization because they transport 70% of users. But the entire transport system (including trains and buses) was remunerated following the logic that everything depended mainly on the fare.

— With the economic crisis in 2015 and the pandemic in 2020, this model fell apart. All entities have to come together and look for an integrated solution. The ideal is to have a Metropolitan Transport Authority for this – analyzes Licínio.

box in blue

Promises aside, the city’s R$ 7 billion cash flow draws attention. Which, says economist André Luiz Marques, from Insper, can be explained by a few factors:

— There is a point that Rio ends up benefiting from, like other cities and states: 2021 was a year of recovery in tax collection, ISS from municipalities, ICMS from states. This generated an important cash flow. In 2020, we were very bad because of the pandemic. So, this recovery that took place in 2021 benefited from the improvement in the economy. In the case of Rio, there is also the money from the Cedae concession, which helped the municipality. But the city passed some laws in the City Council, reviewing, for example, the social security issue. There is also the postponement of payment to suppliers and part of the thirteenth of 2020. All of this ended up creating a cash slack for the municipality.

The decision to postpone the payment of old debts is a reason for criticism by entrepreneurs. One of them is that, in the process of repaying debts for up to ten years, the city plans for payments to take place without replacing inflation.

“That’s the mayor’s bag of bad things.” In these debts, there are invoices prior to the government of former mayor Marcelo Crivella, for commitments made when Paes commanded the city in previous terms. In addition to not receiving on time, companies are undercapitalized, limiting their ability to invest – says Alfredo E. Schartz , Executive President of the Association of Engineering Companies of Rio (Aerj).

Schartz calculates that engineering companies are creditors of BRL 800 million of the BRL 900 million that the city estimates have delayed payment.

