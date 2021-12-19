Ômicron forces European countries to close again

Netherlands decrees a new lockdown, Denmark closes agglomerations sites, and the United Kingdom already treats it as inevitable to resume movement restrictions. The rapid spread of the omicron variant started this weekend, leading European countries to resume movement restrictions.

Just a few weeks after it was discovered, the strain is already dominant in parts of Europe and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of infections is doubling in less than two days.

On Saturday (18/02), the Dutch government declared a lockdown. All non-essential activities will be stopped by January 14th.







About 74.6% of Dutch people are fully vaccinated against covid-19. Even so, due to the omicron, hospitals operate under pressure, and many will be unable to handle a new influx of patients.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Sunday he considered the imposition of new restrictions inevitable as Britain’s health care system was on the verge of collapse.

The UK already has 25,000 cases of the variant. Across the country, schools have anticipated the holiday season, and restaurants and bars are either shutting down or restricting their hours of their own accord.

Also because of the variant’s rapid spread, Denmark again restricted large parts of public life. Theatres, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks and sports facilities are closed from Sunday morning. Restaurants are only allowed to stay open until 11 pm. In Denmark, the number of cases has soared in recent weeks – on Friday alone, the country had 12,000 new infections, a fifth of them omicron.

The government of Spain has called a meeting with the leaders of all regions of the country, to discuss coordinated measures to contain the sixth wave of covid-19 contagion in Spanish territory.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned against a “massive fifth wave” of coronavirus infections due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. “Germany must prepare for a challenge that we haven’t had in this form yet,” Lauterbach said on Friday (12/17).

Variant is in almost 90 countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday (18/12) that the omicron variant of the new coronavirus is already present in nearly 90 countries and that it spreads faster than delta: the number of cases is doubling in the interval between 1 .5 and 3 days.

Omicron is also spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of immunization among the population. But, according to the WHO, it remains unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increase in transmissibility, or a combination of both.

WHO designated omicron as a strain of concern on November 26, shortly after it was first detected, and there are still many questions open about it, including the severity of the covid-19 generated.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of omicrons,” said WHO. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination or pre-existing immunity.”

“There is still limited data available, and no peer-reviewed (scientific) evidence on vaccine efficacy or efficacy to date for omicron.”

WHO warned that with cases rising so quickly, hospitals could be overwhelmed.

