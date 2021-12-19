Ômicron: Netherlands initiates lockdown, and Europe extends restrictions to contain variant – International

THE Netherlands entered a new lockdown from this Sunday, 19, with the aim of trying to contain the increase in cases of the Ômicron variant. The decision follows several measures and restrictions of European countries against the increase in cases driven by the new variant.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 18, by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. All shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theaters and other non-essential services must close by January 14th. Colleges and schools could reopen on Jan. 9, Rutte said.

Amidst the holiday season, the country has also limited the number of people who can go as guests to a house, which has dropped from four to two, except on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The rules caused long lines to form at stores on Saturday morning as people rushed to do their Christmas shopping.

Jaap van Dissel, head of the Dutch pandemic management team, reinforced the prediction of other European countries that Ômicron will overtake Delta and become dominant by the end of the year. Other nations are again imposing restrictive measures to contain the new wave of infections by Covid-19.

Ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria travel restrictions have increased. Paris canceled New Year’s Eve fireworks. THE Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. THE Ireland imposed a curfew at 8 pm in pubs and bars, as well as limited participation in indoor and outdoor events.

the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, underscored concerns about the rise in cases and the potential to overwhelm the health care system. On Saturday, a measure was implemented that allows local councils in the British capital to coordinate work more closely with the emergency services, a decision taken after Friday, when the biggest increase in infections in 24 hours since was registered. onset of the pandemic. Ômicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in London and efforts have been stepped up to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated.

At the United Kingdom, confirmed daily cases soared to record numbers this past week. The government imposed a new requirement for the use of masks indoors and ordered people to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and major events.

Scientists are warning the British government that hospitals could become overcrowded. Britain and other nations are stepping up the pace of booster shots after preliminary data — from unreviewed peer-reviewed surveys — showed that two doses of the vaccine were less effective against the Ômicron variant. Shopping malls, cathedrals and football stadiums in Britain were converted into mass vaccination centers.

In Ireland, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a speech on Friday that the new restrictions were needed to protect lives. “We’re all exhausted with Covid-19 and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, disappointments and frustrations affect everyone a lot. But it is the reality that we are dealing with”.

In France, the government announced that it will start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years from this Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that with the Ômicron variant spreading like “lightning,” the government has proposed requiring proof of vaccination for anyone entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The pending measure requires parliamentary approval.

The measures do not please all Europeans. Critics of the latest restrictions staged protests in London, Paris, Hamburg, Berlin, Dusseldorf, and other German and Austrian cities.

THE World Health Organization (WHO) reported, in a technical summary published on the 17th, that the Ômicron variant has already been detected in 89 countries. Covid-19 cases of the new variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in sites with local community transmission. According to the document, the main questions about the new strain remain unanswered, including the severity of the disease caused by it and whether existing Covid-19 vaccines provide protection. Ômicron’s significant growth advantage over Delta makes the new variant likely to outperform Delta in countries with local transmission, warns WHO./ With information from the Associated Press and AFP.