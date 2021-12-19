Ômicron: new variant spreads across Europe at ‘lightning speed’, says prime minister of France

THE omicron variant it is spreading across Europe at “lightning speed” and is set to become the dominant coronavirus strain in France, Jean Castex, the country’s prime minister, said Saturday in announcing new restrictions on UK-based travelers.

Britain has so far been the country hardest hit by the omicron variant in the region, with nearly 15,000 new confirmed cases this Friday.

Health authorities across the European continent are bracing for a new wave of infections.

This Saturday, the Netherlands became the country to adopt the strictest measures to try to contain the variant. It decreed a lockdown that will last, in principle, until mid-January.

