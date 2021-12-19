“Ômicron will cause massive fifth wave,” says German Health Minister

The German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, declared this Friday (17/12) he expected a “fifth massive wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic given the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant.

During a visit to Hannover, the former professor of epidemiology and current head of the ministry also stated that the country must prepare itself for a challenge “like never before.”

According to the German minister, the forecast is based on conversations with representatives of the government of the United Kingdom, a country that faces a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.

Overload in hospitals

Lauterbach fears the rise in infections will have a negative impact on the country’s health facilities. “This will represent an enormous challenge for our hospitals, our intensive care units and for society as a whole.”

In a report released this Thursday (16/12), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s state agency for disease control and prevention, reported that the pace of new infections has not slowed down quickly in view of the current demand for intensive care units.

The agency reinforced the need for preventive measures, such as the use of masks and compliance with hygiene standards.

