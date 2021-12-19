On Isaiah Thomas’ big debut, Lakers is defeated and Anthony Davis has a new injury

nba_na_grande_estreia_de_isaiah_thomas,_lakers_e_derrotado_e_anthony_davis_tem_nova_lesao

With their squad reduced by a spurt of COVID-19, the Lakers suffered their first loss in more than a week at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 110-92 on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns carried the Timberwolves in the absence of Anthony Edwards, who entered NBA health and safety protocols on Thursday. Towns led the Minnesota team with 28 points and completely dominated the Lakers streak.

LeBron James was not as aggressive as he has been in recent games, scoring 18 points from just 13 shooting attempts. This is partly due to the fact that he made four fouls in the first half, which forced him to be less aggressive, especially in defense.

After the Lakers trailed 14 at the start of the third period, Russell Westbrook helped unleash an 11-0 streak, but the Wolves bounced back with a 10-0 streak thanks to Towns, and they extended the lead to double figures. Wolves stayed ahead for the rest of the game, extending their lead to 20 points in the fourth period.

The Lakers played a sloppy game again after a long time, wasting the ball more than 18 times and allowing Minnesota to have 15 offensive rebounds, compared to just one offensive for the Lakers. Despite playing without Dwight Howard due to health and safety protocols – and losing Anthony Davis in the third period – the Lakers simply played with less energy and that was clear throughout the game.

Davis gets injured again

The Lakers took another blow late in the first period when Davis sprained his right ankle and went straight to the locker room, leaving the Lakers without another key player on a night they were already severely short of manpower. Davis returned just before half-time after missing nearly an entire period, but left the court again when Jaden McDaniels fell over his knee, causing him to hyperextend in the third period.

ESPN’s cameras caught Davis in great pain and having to sit in the hallway on the way back to the locker room. The Lakers later announced that Davis has an injury to his left knee and will undergo further testing.

The good debut of IT

After signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers earlier on Friday, Isaiah Thomas played his first NBA minutes since a three-game spell with the Pelicans last season, entering the second period with a standing ovation in the gym.

The former All-Star played as well as he could have hoped on his return, finishing with 19 points in 22 minutes and giving the Lakers a big boost in scoring off the bench.

After two crazy days of players in, out and even back to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Lakers lost five players – Howard, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker. They weren’t the only ones affected in the Lakers travel group, as the injured Kendrick Nunn, assistant coach Phil Handy, Spectrum Sportsnet announcer Bill Macdonald, and Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson were also placed in protocols in recent days.

This left Frank Vogel with just two bank assistants – David Fizdale and Mike Penberthy.

The Lakers now only have 10 “healthy” players if Davis leaves the team, and that includes Trevor Ariza, who is nearly released but has not played this season as he continues to recover from preseason ankle surgery as well. like the two-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff, and Isaiah Thomas, whom the team has just signed.

Everything in the NBA is changing as we move towards the league’s Christmas calendar with COVID-19 cases on the rise. As of this writing, however, the Lakers are still scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

