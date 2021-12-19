One day after returning to the Nets even without vaccine, Irving enters into COVID protocol and stays out

The Brooklyn Nets has confirmed that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have also entered into the health protocol for COVID-19. There are now nine franchise players on the same board

stars of Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered into the health protocol of the NBA. There are now nine players in the franchise who follow the league’s safety rules.

Paul Millsap entered protocol on Monday, and was followed by LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter on Tuesday morning. Later, James Harden and Bruce Brown were also added to the same framework.

Concerns about COVID-19 and a desire to reduce the gaming load on Kevin Durant led the Nets to bring back Kyrie Irving, who will need to test negative for the virus five days in a row before he can rejoin the team.

Whenever Irving is released to return to competition, he will be with the team in away games. For not having been vaccinated, the point guard cannot act in matches within New York, following the Brooklyn cast only in the matches as visitors.

Kyrie Irving at Nets play in 2021 playoffs getty

There are 24 such games left in the Nets regular season.

Brooklyn had already planned to spare Durant in Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic to rest his star, who is still suffering from pain in his right ankle.

Leading the league averaging 29.7 points per game, KD is also among the leaders in minutes per game, with 37.0 (longest time on court per average in eight years).

This is not the first time Kevin Durant has entered the health protocol for COVID-19. He tested positive in March 2020, during the season he was left out while recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Last season, the star had contact with another person who tested positive and was low on the Nets for four games.