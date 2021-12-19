Out of continental competitions in 2022, Grêmio is fifth and Inter 17th in the ranking of Conmebol

Conmebol released, this Thursday, the ranking of clubs on the continent. Out of continental competitions in 2022, Grêmio is fifth, but must lose positions due to the absence. Inter are in 17th.

The Copa Libertadores bi-championship transformed Palmeiras into the best Brazilian team in the ranking. Abel Ferreira’s team surpassed Grêmio, behind Flamengo, and still figure ahead of Boca Juniors. The River Plate stays fired in front.

With the conquest over the cariocas, Palmeiras now has 8,503.1 points in the ranking of Conmebol, practically all from Libertadores, in second place. The organization also takes into account the teams’ performance in the Copa Sudamericana. The distance from River is still comfortable, with 10,275.2 points for always being among the best in continental competitions.

Vice-champion of Libertadores, taking 2-1 in the final against São Paulo, Flamengo is now the second best Brazilian, with 6,666.4 points.

The ranking of Conmebol serves to define the seeded ones in their competitions, and will place Atlético-MG, champion of the Brasileirão, only in pot 2 of the draw for the next Libertadores. The Minas Gerais club is in 11th place, surpassed by Santos, who will be in the Copa Sudamericana and is currently ranked eighth. Athletico-PR, after winning the Red Bull Bragantino final, moved up to 12th, one position ahead of São Paulo.

Back to the main competition on the continent next year, Corinthians is the worst big player in São Paulo in the ranking. Sylvinho’s team is only in 29th place, with Fluminense also guaranteed. Conmebol only listed the top 35.

Check out the Conmebol ranking:

1st – River Plate – Argentina – 10,275.2 points

2nd – Palm trees – 8,503.1 points

3rd – Boca Juniors – Argentina – 8,272.8 points

4th – Flemish – 6666.4 points

5th – Guild – 6,571.9 points

6th – National – Uruguay – 5,506.3 points

7th – Peñarol – Uruguay – 5,176 points

8th – Santos – 4,517.4 points

9th – Atlético Nacional – Colombia – 4,372.4 points

10th – Independiente – Argentina – 4,295.1 points

11th – Atlético-MG – 4,135,2 points

12th – Athletico-PR – 4,043.8 points

13th – São Paulo – 4,038.5 points

17th – International – 3,438.3 points

23rd – Cruise – 2930.8 points

29th – Corinthians – 2,526.7 points





30th – Fluminense – 2,389.7 points