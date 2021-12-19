Owner of Itapemirim is accused of fraud with cryptocurrency that promised profits of up to 3,500% in one year

After inadvertently interrupting the operations of ITA Linhas Aéreas, the aviation arm of Itapemirim, on Friday, the businessman and owner of the company, Sidnei Piva, is now involved in an alleged fraud scheme involving Cryptour (CTUR), a cryptocurrency linked to the tourism sector that was launched in July, according to a report on the website Congresso em Foco this Saturday.

According to the report, the companies Itapemirim, Extrading Exchange & Trading Platform and Future Design Solutions Ltd (FDS) are being accused by hundreds of investors of having blocked access to R$ 400,000 thousand that would have been invested in Cryptour.

Extrading’s platform, through which it was possible to carry out transactions for the purchase and sale of currency, as well as to verify the balance related to investments, is down, making it impossible for the funds to be accessed and redeemed.

In contact with the report from Congress in Focus, Sidnei Piva denied that Itapemirim is the owner of Cryptour and declared that he was a victim of the coup like other investors. He also said that neither he nor the company has any business relationship with Extrading Exchange & Trading Platform and Future Design Solutions Ltd.

Both on the cryptoactive’s official website and in the promotional material that Cointelegraph Brasil had access to, Sidney Piva and Itapemirim are presented as Cryptour’s partners. However, in the white paper from Cryptour, the token is presented as “an internal technology innovation initiative at Itapemirim Airlines.

The ten videos available on the official cryptocurrency channel on Youtube have Sidnei Piva as the protagonist. In one of them, the businessman claims that in August Itapemirim would be launching the “super app” Itabank and an exchange for trading the cryptoactive. He then states that Itapemirim would accept the CTUR as a means of payment for road and air tickets.

The businessman Luiz Tavares, identified as Extrading’s commercial director in the Cryptour videos on Youtube, in which he acts as Piva’s interlocutor, contradicted the businessman and assured the report that the Itapemirim Group is, indeed, the owner of the business and that he does not own professional link with the exchange:

“It’s 85% from Piva and 15% from Future Design Solutions Ltd. I was placed like this in the videos at Furlan’s suggestion [Adilson Furlan, vice-presidente da Itapemirim] to pass on credibility. I am a technology entrepreneur with a company in Dubai, Connect Black.”

the tourism token

Cryptour is presented as a utility token created for use in the global travel and tourism market, based on the Binance Smart Chain. According to CTUR’s promotional material, the token would have a maximum stock of 30 million units, which would initially be made available to interested parties through a system of private sales.

For six months, monthly batches of 1 million Cryptours would be made available. In the first month, 1 CTOUR would be equivalent to US$1.00, in the second, US$2.00, until the last, 1 CTOUR would cost US$6.00.

Based on this launch strategy, theoretically, investors who acquired Cryptour in the first round of sales would have a profit of 500% in six months. With the initial offer closed, the promotional material informs that the token would be publicly listed in Binance, something that would not depend exclusively on a wish of the project team.

Anyway, based on the supposed public offer on the world’s largest exchange, the disclosure material projects that the CTUR quotation would reach US$36.00 in the following six months. In other words, the project’s creators promised a 3,500% appreciation in 12 months for investors in the initial private round.

In addition, Cryptour also provided for the offering of benefits through an affiliate program, where investors who attracted new followers to the project could earn bonuses of up to 21% in CTOUR on the operations of their nominees, constituting a kind of financial pyramid.

Token was never distributed to investors

Using the Itapemirim brand to lend credibility to the project, many investors – possibly newbies in the cryptocurrency business – bought Cryptour through deposits in the Future Design Solutions (FDS) account. However, the money was never converted into Cryptours, as you can see on the token contract page on Binance Smart Chain.

BscScan shows that the 30,000,000 units of CTUR do exist, but they are all concentrated in a single address. The amount was last moved 220 days ago, before Cryptour’s private offer started, in a single transaction. In other words, the CTUR balance that investors verified through the Extrading platform was purely fictitious.

In September of this year, the FDS was the target of a joint operation by the GAECO (Group for Special Action for the Repression of Organized Crime) of Sorocaba and the Public Ministry of São Paulo for crimes of embezzlement, criminal organization and signs of money laundering.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of José de Mello Mas, appointed by Luiz Tavares as Piva’s partner at Crytpour, and the blocking of assets of Mas’s wife, Nathaly Mandelli, who is legally responsible for the company.

Just in September, investors began to face difficulties to redeem the amounts invested in Cryptour.

Investors heard by the report of the Congress in Focus tell that they were attracted to the business by the promises of the president of Itapemirim and the credibility of the company, as declared by an injured consumer who preferred not to be identified:

“We are going to look for the police and file a complaint against the owner of Itapemirim and against the owners of other companies. It is a shame to take advantage of the good faith of people who believed in the image in Itapemirim to take money from us. Now that we read the news of the company going bankrupt, I can’t believe I’ll get my money back.”

Although they invested small amounts, between R$250.00 and R$1,000.00, they were unable to recover the funds or contact Extrading’s customer service.

As reported by Cointelegraph Brasil recently, a cybersecurity specialist warns that crimes involving cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly sophisticated and common both in Brazil and abroad and should grow even more in 2022.

