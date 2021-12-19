Owner of Itapemirim is accused of scam with cryptocurrency sales

The businessman and owner of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, is facing yet another turbulence after the indefinite suspension of operations at ITA Linhas Aéreas. This time, Itapemirim is accused by hundreds of investors, along with the companies Extrading Exchange & Trading Platform and Future Design Solutions Ltda (FDS), of not returning around R$ 400 thousand invested in CrypTour cryptocurrencies, a digital currency launched in July this year. year by the transport group, and of no longer having access to Extrading’s platform, which was taken off the air, to ask for ransom or simply have access to information about the destination of the money.

According to the presentation of Cryptour’s business, Itapemirim’s objective was to sell 30 million tokens at the value of 1 dollar each, thus prospecting for 30 million dollars. The deal promised a 600% appreciation for every $1 invested in the token in the first six months, and 3600% after twelve months. The cryptocurrency business plan also provided for an affiliate program, where people should refer new investors with the possibility of earning up to 21% on the operations of the indicated people, as a kind of pyramid.

To the Congress in Focus, with exclusivity, Sidnei Piva denies that Cryptour belongs to Itapemirim, despite several documents and videos publicizing the cryptoactive make explicit the relationship with the company. An excerpt from CTur’s Whitepaper, which is an official company document that serves as a report or guide to investors, portrays the entrepreneur and clearly states that “the CrypTour project was born as an internal technology innovation initiative at Itapemirim Airlines.” Piva also denies any relationship with Future Design Solutions and the Extrading Extrading Exchange & Trading Platform. FDS appears in the Whois directory as the domain owner of Cryptour’s website.

“I got involved in a scam like many,” said Piva, in conversation with the reporter on Whatsapp. “We have a police report at the specialized police station.”

The report requested a copy of the police report mentioned by the businessman, but until the end of this report, he had not obtained the document.

See here Sidnei Piva introducing Cryptour:

Businessman Luiz Tavares, commercial director of Extrading, who appears alongside Piva in ten videos on Cryptour’s official YouTube channel, denies the owner of Itapemirim and says Grupo Itapemirim is the owner of the business. THE Congress in Focus downloaded all the videos that are on the channel.

“It’s 85% from Piva and 15% from Future Design Solutions Ltda”, points out Luiz Tavares, who also denies being the director of Extrading. “I was put like this in the videos at Furlan’s suggestion [Adilson Furlan, vice-presidente da Itapemirim] to pass on credibility. I am a technology entrepreneur with a company in Dubai, Connect Black.”

Asked if Connect Black would have a CNPJ, any website, Tavares said that, at the moment, it doesn’t.

Third party account payment

Delighted by the aura of credibility of the business, investors who bought Itapemirim’s cryptocurrencies, however, were never surprised that payments for tokens were always made via deposit to the Future Design Solutions (FDS) account and never had a contract signed by transaction.

The FDS, owned by José Carlos de Mello Mas, was the target, in September, of a joint operation between GAECO Sorocaba and the Public Ministry of São Paulo for crimes of embezzlement, criminal organization and evidence of the crime of money laundering. The operation resulted in the blocking of assets of Carlos’ wife, Nathaly Brites Mandelli, who appears as the owner of the company. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Mas, appointed by Luiz Tavares, from Extrading, as Piva’s partner at Crytpour, in September.

And it was precisely in September that investors began to face the first difficulties in redeeming the amounts invested in Itapemirim’s cryptocurrency.

See one of the receipts submitted by victims:



“Convinced by the ‘live’ of the president of Itapemirim”

Electronic engineer João Antunes*, 65 years old, saw in a live presented by the businessman and president of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, in July 2021, the safe opportunity to invest in the cryptoactive market. In the broadcast, Piva announced the launch of CrypTour, a tourism token that, among other things, promised “to enable the creation of new investment funds and financial leverage.”

“I was convinced to invest mainly for Itapemirim’s window facade, for Whitepaper and also for the live of the president of Itapemirim speaking together with the representative of Extrading, (Luiz) Tavares”, says Antunes, who paid R$ 250 for 50 tokens and never again managed to get the money back.



Psychologist from São Paulo Catarina Dias* decided to invest R$ 1000 in Cryptour after the indication of a friend who had also bet on Itapemirim’s cryptoactives. Enchanted with the promise of high yield of a product created by the Itapemirim Group, Catarina was calm and could not even imagine the damage that would come.

“Believing in Ctur, I put BRL 1,000.00 on the website to buy the currency, however, I couldn’t buy it because the support said there were legal problems and that the money would be refunded. I made the deposit on September 15th and so far I have not received a refund. They deactivated the site’s support both on online chat and on Whatsapp. On the website it appears as if I had received it, there is nothing else there”, says the psychologist.

Investors who felt wronged created a WhatsApp group to exchange information and, mainly, try to find a solution to recover the loss.

“We are going to look for the police and file a complaint against the owner of Itapemirim and against the owners of other companies. It’s a shame if they take advantage of the good faith of people who believed in the image at Itapemirim to take money from us”, said one of the people harmed, who asked for secrecy. “Now that we read the news about the company going bankrupt, I can’t believe I’ll get my money back.”