Pabllo Vittar appears on social media with a bandaged nose after rhinoplasty – Behavior

the singer and drag queen


Pablo Vittar

shared this Friday (17/12), a photo where he appears recovering from a rhinoplasty. With her face purple and swollen, the artist appeared with a nose full of bandages, which also covered her chin. Fans soon began to speculate what might have happened, as the caption was a simple

“Hi”.

Among the assumptions, the most likely is that the singer has undergone a rhinoplasty, a procedure she had already done along with a deviated septum in 2018. Her press office confirmed for

Who

what


pablo

he actually had a new cosmetic surgery and is

“well and recovering.”

In your Instagram stories,


vittar

showed a photo of him drinking soup and reassuring his followers:

“I’m fine guys, I’m just squeamish because of the surgery, but this, give me affection. I’ll stay here in mine and drink some soup.”

The drag also spoke on Twitter, saying:

“I’m fine, daughters, I made a year-end rhino. Give me affection and many plays in #IAMPABLLO that I’ll be happy”,

finished.

