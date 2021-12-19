Pabllo Vittar appears on social media with a bandaged nose after rhinoplasty – Behavior

the singer and drag queen
Pablo Vittar
shared this Friday (17/12), a photo where he appears recovering from a rhinoplasty. With her face purple and swollen, the artist appeared with a nose full of bandages, which also covered her chin. Fans soon began to speculate what might have happened, as the caption was a simple
“Hi”.
Among the assumptions, the most likely is that the singer has undergone a rhinoplasty, a procedure she had already done along with a deviated septum in 2018. Her press office confirmed for
Who
what
pablo
he actually had a new cosmetic surgery and is
“well and recovering.”
In your Instagram stories,
vittar
showed a photo of him drinking soup and reassuring his followers:
“I’m fine guys, I’m just squeamish because of the surgery, but this, give me affection. I’ll stay here in mine and drink some soup.”
I’m fine, daughters, I made a year-end rhino, give me affection and many plays in #IAMPABLLO I’ll be happy %u2764%uFE0F
%u2014 Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) December 18, 2021
The drag also spoke on Twitter, saying:
“I’m fine, daughters, I made a year-end rhino. Give me affection and many plays in #IAMPABLLO that I’ll be happy”,
finished.