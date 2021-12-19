Pablo is offered to Internacional, which analyzes the exchange with São Paulo; paulistas want midfielder Patrick | football

Forward Pablo, from São Paulo, was offered to Internacional in search of an exchange. The club from Rio Grande do Sul was interested at first, but is now studying a financial composition to make the deal happen.

The information was initially published by “Goal” and confirmed by the ge report.

Pablo was the biggest investment ever made by São Paulo in its history. In 2019, he was hired from Athletico-PR for R$ 26.6 million, but there is a consensus that to date he has not lived up to expectations.

1 of 2 Pablo failed to take off in São Paulo — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Pablo failed to take off in São Paulo — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Because of that, Pablo is part of a list of São Paulo players that can be used in exchanges to reinforce the tricolor squad. Midfielder Patrick, for example, is on the São Paulo wish list, but the Gauchos only consider a negotiation if, in addition to Pablo, São Paulo pays part of it in cash. Inter is not opposed to negotiating the player, but understands that the midfielder is valued in the market.

In parallel, Colorado is looking for an alternative to Yuri Alberto. Despite the harassment of Zenit, Russia, and Palmeiras, the direction works to keep it in 2022.

2 of 2 Patrick is on São Paulo’s wish list — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Patrick is on São Paulo’s wish list — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

Pablo’s salary is also something that can weigh on conversations. He has one of the biggest salaries at São Paulo, and Inter is going through a bad time financially.

Even at a low in São Paulo and contested by the fans, Pablo ended the season as the top scorer for Tricolor, with 13 goals scored in 38 games played. After taking the field 36 times this year, the player has had his contract extended until December 2023.

