Palmeiras becomes the most valuable club in the Americas and surpasses the R$ 1 billion mark

Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Libertadores, became the most valuable club in the Americas, according to Transfermarkt.







Children of the Academy increased the market value of the Palmeiras cast (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Throw!

After two consecutive winning seasons, Verdão’s players appreciated in the transfer market and the team reached a valuation of 175 million euros (about R$ 1.1 billion)

Most of the increase in values ​​is related to the growth of Crias da Academia, who had a meteoric trajectory in the professional of the club. The only player formed at Alviverde who lost value was Gabriel Veron, who could not have a great following in the team due to physical problems.

Other players who were highlighted in the season such as Rony, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez also showed an increase in the market price. Among the most expensive at Palmeiras, only Dudu maintained its price, according to Transfermarkt.

The list of the most valuable athletes in Verdão is headed by Danilo, a defensive midfielder who went through a great phase during 2021 and was fundamental for the conquest of the continental tournament. The top-3 follows with Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino.