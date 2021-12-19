Palmeiras becomes the most valuable team in Brazil; check the top-10

Abhishek Pratap

Verdão once again overtakes Flamengo

Palmeiras v Flamengo - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021: Final
Current champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras became the club, in Brazilian football, with the highest market value. The title of America gave a great value to the athletes from Palma, who left Fla in second and assumed the point of the most valuable team in Brazilian football.

Currently, in the sum of players, Palmeiras has its squad valued at 174 million euros. The great brand is due to the fact of the young talents of Abel Ferreira, such as Danilo, Patrick de Paula, Veron and co.

Flamengo, which was first, is now second. The Brazilian runner-up has the second most valuable squad in Brazil, with a market value of 155 million euros. Before Verdão was champion of America, Mais Querido was the leader.

Brazilian champion, Galo comes right behind Palmeiras and Flamengo. Cuca’s team, which has Hulk, Nacho and co, has its squad valued at 112 million euros. In addition, Galo had a big gain in its market value after being Brazilian champion.

The most valuable squads in Brazilian football

  1. Palm trees – 174m euros
  2. Flemish – 155m
  3. Atlético MG – 112m
  4. Gremo – 88m
  5. Bragantino – 80m
  6. Sao Paulo – 79m
  7. Corinthians – 75m
  8. Inter – 72m
  9. Saints – 72m
  10. CAP – 69m

