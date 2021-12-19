Palmeiras draws with Ferroviaria and is champion of the São Paulo U-15 Championship

Palmeiras overcame Ferroviaria in the aggregate score and won the São Paulo U-15 Championship

The under-15 team of the palm trees is two consecutive São Paulo champions! This Saturday morning (18), at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, the alviverde team drew 1-1 with the railway and won the cup for the 2nd time in a row with a 3-1 victory in the aggregate score of the matches.

The Palestinian goal was scored by Inácio, in the first half. Alviverde repeated the dose seen in 2019, when they beat Santos in the final. In history, Verdão became São Paulo’s under-15 champion in 1957, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1985, 2016, 2017, 2019 and now 2021 (the 2020 edition was not held).

This was the 5th consecutive final for Palmeiras in the under-15 category in the last six seasons – since 2016, since in 2020 the tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisions were as follows: 2016 (win against Santos), 2017 (win against São Paulo at Allianz Parque), 2018 (runner-up) and 2019 (new victory against Santos, at Pacaembu).

The squad trained by Rogério Ferreira finished the Paulista U-15 with 16 wins, three draws and three defeats, in addition to 71 goals scored and 17 conceded. Márcio Vítor, with 12 goals, was the team’s top scorer.

Palmeiras has a chance to make history in the base state in 2021. In addition to the under-15, the under-17 and under-20 teams are fighting for the title in São Paulo in their respective categories.

The under-17 decides the competition against Corinthians, while the under-20 faces Mirassol in search of the cup.

Palmeiras players celebrate goal over Ferroviária in the under-15 Fabio Menotti/Ag Palmeiras

Phase-by-phase campaign at the Paulista U-15

Palmeiras was in group 6 of the first phase, alongside Flamengo-SP, ECU, Guarulhos, São José and Nacional. The team ranked in the lead of the bracket and with 100% success (10 wins, 41 goals scored and five conceded). In the second phase, against Ferroviária, Red Bull Bragantino and São Caetano, the team came second in Group 9, with 10 points (three wins, one draw, two defeats, 20 goals scored and nine conceded).

In the knockout, Verdão eliminated SKA Brasil in the quarterfinals with a victory (3×0) and a draw (1×1). In the semifinals, against Internacional de Bebedouro, there was a 1-0 setback by Alviverde at home and away from home, in a great victory from Palmeira, 3-0.

The game

Palmeiras had more of the ball in the first minutes of the match, with midfielder Luis Guilherme being very active in the frame of the plays. On minute 14, the shirt number 10 found Inácio speeding down the left in a sugary pass between the defenders. It was up to the wing to invade the area and submit in a cross, with no chance for a defense for Igor, to open the scoreboard for the decision.

After suffering the goal, Ferroviária balanced the game in search of a draw, scaring the goal defended by Kauan Lima in some moves. The Alviverde defense knew how to behave and avoided danger.

In the second half, Ferroviária returned with greater participation in the attack and got a draw with Jhonatan, at six minutes. The hosts continued to pressurize, but Verdão was able to withstand the blows and neutralized the attacks with defensive efficiency.

With the changes, coach Rogério Ferreira gave the team a new lease of life in the period. With taller athletes, Palmeiras sought to kill the game with aerial balls, but without bringing real danger to the opponent. In the final minutes, it was up to the alviverde team to manage the advantage and let out the champion’s cry!