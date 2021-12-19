Palmeiras is questioned about Huerta’s withdrawal

The Universidad Católica issued a note to respond to the withdrawal of the palm trees regarding the hiring of defender Valter Huerta. Verdão did not materialize the deal after the athlete’s medical exams were carried out in Brazil.

The problem was in one of the defender’s knees. However, Universidad Católica claims that the player has been acting normally in recent seasons.

Valber Huerta will not be transferred to Palmeiras. The Brazilian club gave up its contract for medical review. Review the full statement here ⬇️https://t.co/dZB2tAmvoN — Universidad Católica (@Cruzados) December 18, 2021

“It should be noted that these images (which appeared) are the ones that always appear in Valter’s resonances and never prevented him from playing 90% of the matches in the last three seasons and 90% of the minutes of the last year, being elected by sports media as the best of the position”, highlighted the official note from the Catholic University, days after the official withdrawal of Palmeiras by Huerta.

The defender has already returned to Chile to enjoy his vacation. Thus, Huerta will be performing normally for the pre-season on January 3rd.

