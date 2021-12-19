Palmeiras’ steering wheel, Danilo is the second most valuable player in the Brasileirão

The young defensive midfielder Danilo became the second most valuable name in Brazilian football. After winning Libertadores, with the boy standing out in the title campaign, its market value is, at the moment, 18 million euros (approximately R$ 115.2 million).

First place continues to go to Gabigol, forward for Flamengo and the Brazilian team. The Flamengo shirt 9 has an estimated market value of 26 million euros (R$ 166.4 million), which makes it first on the list.

However, even so, Danilo leaves behind medals such as Arrascaeta, third place (R$ 102.4 million), Pedro, eighth (R$ 76.8 million), and Bruno Henrique, 19th (R$ 51.2 million).

In addition to the steering wheel, Palmeiras still has a few more names in the list of most valuable. Altogether, there are 10 Palestra players among the 19 with the highest estimated price in Brasileirão.

Check them all, their position in the ranking and their value:

2nd – Danilo – 18 million euros

3rd – Patrick de Paula – 16 million euros

5th – Gabriel Veron – 15 million euros

5th – Gabriel Menino – 15 million euros

8th – Dudu – 12 million euros

12th – Ron – 10 million euros

12th – Raphael Veiga – 10 million euros

15th – Renan – 9 million euros

19th – Gustavo Scarpa – 8 million euros

19th – Gustavo Gómez – 8 million euros