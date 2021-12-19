Paramount+ releases 2021’s most-watched series and movies; look!

Paramount+ streaming, launched this year from a CBS All Access renovation, recently released what were the most watched content of 2021 on the platform. Among the productions that had the greatest audience, according to data presented by the company, are original series such as the revival of Icarly and the four available seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.

Although Paramount+ execs haven’t specifically announced what views they’ve achieved in each of the productions — as other successful platforms commonly do — it’s possible to get a sense of what the year of streaming was like through the highlights selected by their team.

(Paramount+/Playback)Source: Paramount+

Paramount+: Most-watched series and movies in streaming in 2021

Among the drama series most sought after by subscribers this year are SEAL Team and evil, who got the best positions. It is worth remembering that both productions were broadcast on the open channel CBS, but began to be shared exclusively through the digital platform as of this year.

Along with them, it is also necessary to mention Star Trek: Discovery, which despite also being classified as a drama at some awards, the four-season show became the most-watched sci-fi streaming of 2021.

Another dramatic production that leveraged good audience numbers was Mayor of Kingstown, which even debuted recently on Paramount+. As a result, the series with Jeremy Renner in the lead role turned out to have an enviable performance and achieved a good place among the shows that had the best streaming debut — considering the first 30 days it was available.

In the field of comedy, the revival of Icarly, consisting of 13 episodes, figured at the top of the audience’s preference, even more so because the genre most watched by subscribers on the platform in 2021 is the one aimed at children and the family. In this way, the animation Sponge Bob Square Pants followed as the most watched series among all that were available.

Interestingly, the first episode of the revival of Icarly, titled “iStart Over”, was the most downloaded by subscribers to be viewed offline. The series in question was distributed weekly between June and August 2021.

(Paramount+/Playback)Source: Paramount+

Most-Watched Paramount+ Movies in 2021

In addition to the platform’s successful series, some exclusive films also stood out, such as A Quiet Place II, which after being a hit in theaters, also mobilized viewers in streaming with its breathtaking sequences.

The production with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski became Paramount+’s most-watched feature film this year, even ahead of animation Dog Patrol: The Movie. The platform’s most successful original film was Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg.

(Paramount+/Playback)Source: Paramount+

