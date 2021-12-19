Paraná application shows the cheapest prices for Christmas supper and shopping

Promotion, discount and other words that every Brazilian loves to hear when buying. And did you know that there is an app from Paraná that helps you find more affordable prices? It’s the app Lowest price. The application created by the state government and developed in partnership by Celepar and the Department of Finance compares the price of any product in the 399 municipalities of Paraná.

At the Lowest Price, you can find the cheapest products for the Christmas dinner, such as turkey, chocotone, lentils, sparkling wine, among others. “Using the Lowest Price on Christmas shopping is very useful, as it shows the value of the product at each establishment. It is also possible to assemble shopping lists and the app will show you which establishment you can purchase the items at the lowest price”, comments Marta Gambini, coordinator of the Nota Paraná program.

How to use

The process is carried out in four steps: selection of products, identification of filters, generation of the calculated price and issuance of the certificate. The information is updated in real time every time an establishment makes a sale.

To use, simply download the application for free through the platforms or access the website https://menorpreco.notaparana.pr.gov.br/. Then inform the product, by scanning the barcode or its description (name and brand) and the application uses the consumer’s location to find the lowest prices in the region.

“Technology can be a great ally of the population, with the Lowest Price it is possible to save both on Christmas gifts and on market products for family supper, without forgetting the celebration of next year”, highlights the president of Celepar, Leandro Moura.

Users can also save a list and check where each item of their purchases is cheapest. With the list saved, you can search for them all at the same time. In total, the application already has more than 114,000 shopping lists registered.

See an example search with Christmas items

