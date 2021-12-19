Party causes outbreak of respiratory disease in Bahia

A birthday party ended with an outbreak of a respiratory disease with symptoms of Influenza A (H3N2) in Salvador, Bahia, last Saturday. The flu has been registering an increase in cases in several regions of the country, including filling hospital units.

25 participants attended the celebration, of which around 10 developed symptoms of the disease. The infected group reported having high fever, cough and joint pain. The information is from the newspaper Correio.

Respiratory disease in Bahia

The party organizer informed that none of the participants had taken the flu vaccine, but that all had the complete Covid-19 immunization cycle. However, it is still not possible to rule out that they have coronavirus in a lighter version.

For UOL, the man also informed that the party took place in an open and ventilated place and that the environment was not conducive to the spread of the respiratory disease. Remembering that the flu vaccine still does not have specific protection against this version of Influenza A.

The State Health Department confirmed last Wednesday (15) the first death by Influenza A H3N2 in the state. The victim was an 80-year-old woman who lived in the capital of Bahia. The state has about 93 positive cases of respiratory disease, of which at least 15 remain hospitalized.

