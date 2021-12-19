Pato Basketball beat Zopone Unimed Bauru Basket by 87-53

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Coach Guerrinha guides the Zopone Unimed Bauru team

Pato Basquete beat Zopone Unimed Bauru Basket by 87-53, this Saturday afternoon (18), at the Sesi Gym, in Pato Branco, in a game for Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was overtaken by Pato Basquete, this Saturday (December 18), by 87-53 (37-29 in the first half), in a game held at Sesi’s gym, in the city of Pato Branco (PR), valid for the shift of the initial phase of Novo Basketball Brasil (NBB) – 2021/2022.

There was no lack of a fight, but Dragão was unable to print the game rhythm that interested him, as he did in previous games, and this gave the home team a chance to command the score and open up the advantage to confirm its court command – 18 to 16 (first quarter), 19 to 13 (second quarter), 29 to 18 (third quarter) and 21 to 06 (final quarter). With 21 points, Argentinian wing/guard Mateo Bolivar was the scorer and highlight of the match. The player also had eight rebounds and distributed five assists. For Dragão, the highest scorer was point guard Larry Taylor, with 11.

Bauru saw a streak of three straight wins be interrupted, but remains in the G-4, in fourth place, with eight wins and three losses. The victory – the third in the last four games – confirms the good moment of Pato, who wins a position, goes to tenth and enters the classification zone for the playoffs.

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (02 points, 01 rebound and 01 ball recovered), 03. Dontrell Brite (04 points, 02 rebounds and 04 assists), 04. Larry Taylor (11 points, 02 rebounds, 01 assist and 01 ball recovered), 09. Felipe Vezaro (02 points and 02 balls recovered), 10. Alex Garcia (10 points, 05 rebounds and 02 assists), 17. Danilo Penteado (02 points, 04 rebounds, 01 assist and 03 recovered balls), 20. Igor Araújo, 25. Gabriel Jaú (09 points, 07 rebounds, 02 assists and 02 blocks), 28. Enzo Ruiz (08 points, 02 rebounds and 01 recovered ball) and 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (05 points and 01 rebound)

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager). The main names of Pato Basquete were the Argentine Mateo Bolivar (21 points and 08 rebounds) and Augusto Leão (16 points and 04 assists).

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will seek recovery against Mogi das Cruzes Basketball, on Monday (December 20th), at 8 pm (GMT), at the Professor Hugo Ramos Municipal Gym, in Mogi das Cruzes (SP).