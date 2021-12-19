PayPal withdraws BRL 50 from users after promotion boom

PayPal became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil on Thursday (16) because of a promotion that shook the internet. Under the promotion, customers would earn a R$50 coupon when clicking a link using an active account. The discount was valid for purchases starting at R$51. However, the promotion was short-lived: a few hours later, the value was no longer available in digital wallets.

You’ll probably like it too:

PayPal: See how to transfer balance to Nubank account

PayPal will no longer charge late fees on “Buy Now, Pay Later”

WOW book: Nubank reinvents checks and offers various discounts

This cancellation of the PayPay discount no doubt caught everyone by surprise, as in principle the coupon would be valid until December 31st. However, it is worth remembering that the promotion’s Terms and Conditions provided for the possibility of canceling or changing the promotion.

But why did PayPal decide to cancel the promotion?

Once the promotion was cancelled, many people came to believe that the cancellation was due to some massive rule violation. However, PayPay manifested itself explaining the reason for canceling the discounts.

According to a communication sent to Canaltech, “PayPal found a flaw in the aforementioned coupon campaign that affected some customers yesterday (16) and is investigating the issue. This campaign is only available to eligible customers who received the communication by email”.

Finally, it remains to be seen whether, after the solution of this failure, PayPal will reactivate the promotion of discount coupons or not.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com