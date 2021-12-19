Pedrinho criticizes Jorge Jesus’ form with his players

The Brazilian Pedrinho had his first opportunity outside Brazil defending Benfica. After a great time at Corinthians, the expectation was that the player could also perform in Europe, becoming one of the most important players on the team. However, the player spent only one season in Portugal, did not like it and was traded with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, Pedrinho spoke of his time at Benfica and his relationship with coach Jorge Jesus.

According to the player, the Portuguese coach is very good and knows how to work with great teams, however, his relationship on a daily basis is not the best. Pedrinho assured that, on several occasions, he tried to talk to Jorge Jesus, but ended up being afraid of being offended in some way.

” Since I arrived at Benfica, I’ve never doubted Jorge Jesus’ technical skills, he’s very good. But the way he treats people is crucial to his performance. Some people deal easier, other players end up playing under pressure Shakhtar’s coach here says that you have to enjoy playing, at Benfica there was pressure not to make mistakes. Jorge Jesus doesn’t give you total freedom to talk. help. The player is scared and thinks: ‘if you do this, he will complain!’ There comes a time when he’s not comfortable on the field and can’t deliver,” said Pedrinho.

For Benfica there were only 31 games played, in addition to a goal scored and three assists. Numbers well below those he had achieved for Corinthians, where he stood out before reaching European football. Now in Ukrainian football, Pedrinho has already reached four goals, despite having played in 19 matches this season. In addition, the 23-year-old Brazilian made two decisive passes.