Pedrinho recalls a goal disallowed in the final and thinks about returning to Corinthians: ‘At the right time’

After standing out at the base with the champion team of Copa São Paulo Júnior (Copinha) in 2017, midfielder Pedrinho moved up to Corinthians’ top team. Until the beginning of 2020, when he played his last game for the club, he had 141 games and 12 goals. Now, he is at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, but he still hasn’t forgotten the disallowed goal in the final of the 2018 Brazil Cup. In addition, he doesn’t deny that he misses Timão.

“The goal always passes against Cruzeiro, I see it on social networks, my sister and father always comment. Bringing that title would be essential. To this day, I watch Corinthians games. It’s late by time, but I watch the most important games. Corinthians was the one who showed me to the world, there’s no way to forget the affection of the fans. That longing for playing hits,” declared Pedrinho in an interview with Sports Gazette.

The athlete is thinking about returning to Corinthians one day. However, it demonstrates that it is not something close and emphasizes that he has a five-year contract with his current team to fulfill. Meanwhile, he doesn’t rule out the possibility of continuing to cheer from afar.

“Here, I have a five-year contract, I intend to fulfill, due to the club’s greatness, how much it helped me to play. At the right time, at the right time, I can come back. In the meantime, I can root for the club,” concluded Pedrinho.

For Shakhtar Donetsk, the player played 19 matches and scored four goals. It was announced in June this year, after spending time at Benfica, in Portugal.

See more at: Pedrinho, Former Corinthians and Copa do Brasil players.