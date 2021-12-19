Pedro catches Tonico’s ‘mustache’ at a crime scene in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will discover the connection of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) with a murder in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Without realizing it, the villain will leave traces, will be “caught by the mustache” and will end up becoming the main suspect in the death of Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the brochure by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy will be furious when he learns that the journalist has gathered evidence to expose the crimes he committed in the book on the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and is still planning to flee to Europe after the publication of the constructions.

In the scenes that will air on the next day 1st , the crook will demand explanations from the employee, who will be alone in the newsroom of the newspaper O Berro. “I was going to talk to you today. I made a decision, I want to go back to my land,” the Italian will claim. “His life in Italy was crap,” retorts Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) lover.

The reporter will ask if the boss is suspicious of something, and the two will eventually get into a melee fight. At some point, the alien will fall and hit his head. The politician will go after the ally, but he will see something wrong. “Get up, you bastard! Nino? He’s dead,” he’ll shoot.

FÁBIO ROCHA/TV GLOBO

Nino and Tonico during the war

Afraid of being caught, the villain will ask Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) for help to disguise his participation in the crime. However, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will turn a stone in Tonico’s shoe and accuse him of being the Italian’s killer.

Torn apart by the tragedy, the baroness of Urú will want to put an end to her moustache. She will tell Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Dom Pedro that she was packed with her bags to flee with her lover to Europe.

The noblewoman will also reveal that the Italian had proof of the atrocities committed by the deputy in the war, such as the alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli). The monarchs will then decide to better monitor the circumstances that will have resulted in Nino’s death.

In addition, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will also set out to find some rotten bastard to put him in jail. In order to get revenge for the arrest of Samuel (Michel Gomes) during the wedding, the doctor will investigate what Nino had against Tonico.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.