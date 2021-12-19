Pension debts, plane crash, fight with journalist… See André Gonçalves’ controversies

The controversy involving actor André Gonçalves and the child support debts of two daughters has drawn public attention in recent days. The 46-year-old artist was even imprisoned by the courts for lack of payments – adding up the cases of Valentina, 18, and Manuela, 22, he owes almost R$ 500 thousand. As in this most recent episode, the actor has had his name involved in other controversies over the years.

One of them occurred in 2017, when it was reported that André’s wife, actress Danielle Winits, would be pregnant and would have cut a line to board at an airport. At the time, the actor shared a video in which he said he would “break the columnist’s teeth”, in addition to claiming that he was a “cocaine snort”. Leo Dias filed a police report later. André apologized later.

Another situation happened about 20 years ago, inside a plane that was destined for New York, USA. At the time, he would have mixed tranquilizer with wine, which left him upset and talking loudly to passengers. There were Pelé and Luana Piovani. When he saw the athlete, André would have forced him to go to economy class, in addition to trying to kiss him. André’s behavior caused confusion on the flight.

The plane then made an emergency landing in Belém. There, the artist was immobilized and taken to a rehabilitation clinic.

In his personal life, André has already had relationships with several famous people, such as Carol Machado, Renata Sorrah, Natália Lage, Alessandra Negrini, Cynthia Benini, Myriam Rios, Teresa Seiblitz, Vivane Pasmanter, Monique Evans and Letícia Sabatella.

Valentina and Manuela, who collect in court the amounts due from the alimony, are the daughters of Cynthia Benini and Teresa Seiblitz, respectively.

André has a distant relationship with his mother’s family and mother, who suffers from psychological problems. He was taken, at age 12, by his father to live in Rio Grande do Norte, and only met his mother years later, already famous.

Valentina Benini, Cynthia Benini and André Gonçalves Photo: Reproduction

Manuela is the daughter of André Gonçalves and actress Tereza Seiblitz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Archive