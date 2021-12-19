Perlla rebuts ex-husband’s accusation that she abandoned her daughters: ‘I didn’t run away’ | celebrities



Singer Perlla and her fiance, Patrick Abrahão – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Singer Perlla, 33, used Instagram to rebut the accusation made by her ex-husband, Cássio Castilhol, that she had abandoned her daughters, Pérola and Pietra, to live in Europe with her fiance, businessman Patrick Abrahão, 23 years old. This Friday, in a video shared in the stories, she denied that she had moved to another continent and guaranteed that she has a date for her return to Brazil.

“First I didn’t run away. We [ela e o noivo] we don’t run away. We have date back. For those who don’t know when we travel to another country, we already have to buy a return ticket. We do have a return ticket and it’s not up to talk about the day we’ll return, there’s no need for that,” said the singer to counter the ex, who said that the daughters miss their mother and that she intends to go to court to request unilateral custody of the children, in an interview with the IG.

“No. I didn’t abandon my daughters. In a little while I’ll be with them. They knew that the end of the year I wouldn’t spend with them because their Christmas won’t be with me (…) I won’t spend Christmas with them I decided to extend the trip. I had already warned my mother, who is the person who helps me with the girls. For my aunt, who works at home and also takes care of the girls. The girls have a very large base in addition to me”, Perlla followed, accompanied by her fiance, who works at a virtual investment company in cryptoactives.

“Everyone knows that for a long time I left my career aside to the girls. Now, I took this position also to be able to give more assistance to the girls not to go back to the stage, not to do shows again. Exactly, in order to give the girls full attention, in short, everything they need. I say that I am a father and mother for everything and nothing is missing. Everyone who accompanies me knows that I have always taken care of them. I have a giant affection. Love of God, guys! They’re my daughters. There’s no way I can let it go. There’s no such thing. We’re not going to live here. And we’re on a business trip, it’s not even on a trip”, completed the singer, who even thanked the fans for their affection.