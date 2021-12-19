Pernambuco confirms three first cases of Influenza A H3N2 | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco confirmed, this Saturday (18), the first three cases of infection by the Influenza A H3N2 virus, which has caused flu outbreaks in other states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia. A man who had contact with workers who were in São Paulo and had flu-like symptoms and two women who live with him were infected.

According to the State Health Department (SES), the first record in the state was a 48-year-old woman. She reported that her husband, 48, had contact with workers coming from São Paulo. Both live in Recife.

The third case concerns the couple’s employee, a 38-year-old woman who works in the capital and lives in Itambé, in Zona da Mata, and was not vaccinated against the flu.

SES also reported that the three infected had mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and headache, weakness and joint pain. None of them needed a hospital stay.

The cases are investigated by the Health Surveillance Strategic Information Centers of Pernambuco (Cievs-PE) and Recife. The occurrences began to be analyzed by the Cievs after the contact of the 48-year-old woman.

Her husband began showing symptoms on December 7th and underwent a test in a private laboratory. The result, released on December 10, was positive for Influenza A, of an undefined subtype, and negative for Covid-19.

The 48-year-old woman began having symptoms on December 14; and the couple’s employee, on December 11th. Neither of them has traveled recently.

Their biological material was analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE). Both had positive laboratory results for Influenza A H3N2. Therefore, the case of men was confirmed for the disease by clinical and epidemiological criteria.

According to SES, Pernambuco has an active epidemiological investigation system that permanently analyzes which viruses are circulating in the state.