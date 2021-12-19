PM searches for rape suspect during concert in Santa Luzia – Gerais

The Military Police is looking for the suspect in a rape that allegedly occurred this Sunday morning in Santa Luzia, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The 19-year-old victim met the suspect in a relationship application. She says that they kept in touch through the app for a week, and agreed to meet on Saturday night (18th).

The suspect passed the victim’s house by car and they went together to a show at Mega Space, where they also met with friends.

Already during the night, the young woman asked the man to take her home. When they arrived at the parking lot, she was forced to have sex.

They walked out of the parking lot together, but the woman was left on the banks of the Avenida das Industrias. The victim was crying when he was spotted by a man traveling along the highway. He became sensitive to the situation and took her to the 18th Military Police Company, in Bairro Guarani, where she was welcomed by the military.

The suspect’s location is hampered precisely by the lack of information, such as his address or license plate. The Military Police warns that people must be careful when interacting with strangers in these applications, and adopt measures to protect them.

