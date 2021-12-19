Pocketnarista group wants to arrest ANVISA directors and threatens to use weapons against vaccination on children

President’s Supporting Groups Jair Bolsonaro began to mobilize to ask for the arrest of the directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who authorized the vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Bolsonaro tried to intimidate the agency during the live, but received a harsh response from Anvisa. last Thursday (16).

“I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children aged 5 years and over. We want to publicize these people’s names so that everyone knows who these people are and, of course, they form their own judgment,” the president said on Thursday.

This attempt at intimidation was rejected by Anvisa, but it caused a stir among supporters of the president. A movement called “Ações Libertadora,” led by retired prosecutor Wilson Koressawa, released a document that would serve as a basis for calling for the removal and imprisonment of four agency directors.

According to Koressawa, vaccination of children “does not seem reasonable, as such authorization is unconstitutional, illegal and causes those represented to incur, in theory, in the practice of various crimes, administrative infractions related to the duties inherent to the position and unlawful act (art 187, of the Civil Code)”.

To support this thesis, the Pocketnarist bases himself on conspiracy theories of antivaccination and on a document issued by the denial group Médicos Pela Vida. This movement was notable for defending the use of the proven ineffective “early treatment” with hydroxychloroquine against Covid.

Koressawa states that the release of immunization “should give rise to their immediate removal from office, their arrest in flagrante delicto or preventive, making them administratively, civilly and criminally liable.”

The targets of requests for removal and imprisonment are the president of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, and directors Meiruze Sousa Freitas, Gustavo Mendes Lima Santos and Diogo Penha Soares. In the document, Koressawa also asks for the suspension of the “mandatory vaccination” (which is not mandatory) and the vaccine passport, and also that all managers who require proof of vaccination are subject to criminal investigation.

Bolsonarist Creates Conspiracy Theory on Child Poisoning

In another publication, Ações Libertadoras states that Anvisa wants to “poison” children and advocates the mobilization against vaccination. “THEY ALL WANT TO POISON AND KILL CHILDREN AND POOR PEOPLE, according to serious, true Doctors and Scientists. No law or authority can order the death of another person. THEY SHOULD NOT BE OBEYED because the Penal Law says that it is a crime to kill or poison someone (arts. 121 and 270, of the Penal Code)”, states the post.

Text and video published by the site refer to the pro-Bolsonaro coup demonstrations on September 7th, implying the possibility of a coup against vaccination.

“The Penal Law allows all people to react against unjust aggressions, current, as they are now, at the behest of those authorities, using all necessary means (articles 23 to 25, of the Penal Code). So, GATHER THE CROWD OF THE PEOPLE to protect your life, your child, your friends and relatives and give them all a voice in prison.

The Federal, Civil and Military Police must be called in and take the side of the people, as the children of the police will not be spared. If the police do not comply with the command of the people, PEOPLE CAN REACT ON THEIR OWN to prevent them from killing their children”, he declared.

The publication defends the use of “stones, wood, tires, fire, weapons, knives, everything that the person has at their disposal” against vaccination in children. “The lives of good people are better than those of criminals!” he says.

On the “Ações Libertadoras” website, the former prosecutor is still trying to promote a petition calling for the annulment of the 2020 elections, the banning of electronic voting machines and the impeachment of Minister Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Anvisa reacts to denial

In a note released on Friday (18), Anvisa stated that its work “is based on science and offers the Ministry of Health, the Manager of the National Immunization Plan – PNI, safe, effective and quality options”. “In October of this year, after suffering death threats and all sorts of criminal acts by anti-vaccination agents, in the scope of vaccination for children, this National Agency is in the focus and target of violent political activism”, said the entity.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our job, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, he pointed out.