Police officer in action film, Leandra Leal defends drug legalization · TV News

Accustomed to taking a political stand, Leandra Leal took advantage of the release of her film, Alemão 2, to vent about the fight against drugs and defend their legalization. In the feature, which will be shown this Saturday (18th) at the Rio festival, the actress plays Freitas, a policewoman, in her first action role in cinemas.

In the story, his character chases drug dealer Soldado (Digão Ribeiro), who dominated the place nine years after a military operation carried out to end the drug trade in Complexo do Alemão. “This war on drugs only produces victims from all sides,” she said in an interview with Patricia Kogut, columnist for the newspaper O Globo.

“The issue of security is very serious in Rio, Brazil. Violence is a problem with many causes. It is felt more in social inequality. And we can’t talk about public safety without talking about legalization. We have to move the war on drugs debate,” defended Leandra.

“It’s not just related to public safety, but it’s about a health debate. I hope this reverberates to that side too,” he declared, regarding his expectations of the film’s repercussions.

The actress classified her character as naive and idealistic. “[Freitas] is new to the corporation and thinks it will make a difference. She undergoes an operation, everything goes wrong, and she gets lost,” he said. “She is more idealistic and lives in great frustration with this reality. He sees how much difference he cannot make and how much, in this war, whoever commands does not want to solve it,” he said.

Leandra also talked about the thrill of acting in an action role. “It didn’t cross my mind. I thought it was cool to go through a process like that. And it’s a subject I was interested in delving further into. The film is not just about police chasing criminals, it talks about this endless war that has a whole scheme corruption behind it,” he said.