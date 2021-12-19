Porchat sees a drop in reactionary tone: ‘Scowling bugs are returning to the sewers’

Fábio Porchat is an optimistic guy. Regarding the whole reactive movement caused by the movie “The First Temptation of Christ”, Christmas special of 2019 by Porta dos Fundos, the one in which Jesus displayed doubts about his sexual orientation and appeared gay, the actor and screenwriter of Porta Funds sees a cooling in the reactionary tone present in Brazil today.

On Wednesday (15), Porta launched the Christmas edition of the year, this time in an animated version, with Rafael Portugal as Jesus in “Te Prego Lá Fora”, a fiction about the Messiah’s adolescence at school. The edition is available on the Paramount+ streaming service.

For Porchat, the regret of so many people who voted for Jair Bolsonaro for the presidency of the Republic is an indication that “the scrotums are returning to the sewers”, he quotes on the blog, referring to the lyrics made famous by the Titãs.Dois dias after he told us that, even on the animation’s release date, the association Centro Dom Bosco, which almost managed to censor the 2019 special, filed a lawsuit in the SP’s TJ against the companies that manage Paramount in Brazil and Porta itself to, once again, ask for the special to be taken off the air. In vain. The association claims that there is “a need to protect religious sentiment from serious violation”. The petition also mentions that the censorship seeks to prevent “that the wave of intolerance against those who profess a religion does not worsen further.” In early 2020, the Dom Bosco Center appealed to the TJ in Rio and even got a victory from the state court, but the decision was reversed in the STF. “This only helps us, it only draws more attention to the special and to our content. These people don’t realize that this only gives us more audience”, says the screenwriter, who in the new special voices an affected Herod. “[A tentativa de censura e ataque] It’s much more of a wave to show up, from these people, than anything else.”

TO LAUGH, NOT TO SHOCK

“People ask how we have the courage to mess with religion”, says Porchat. “We don’t want to have any courage, we just want to make people laugh by talking about all the subjects. We joke with Jesus, but we joke with fart, joke with football, all year long, and this is another one.”

“Then they say, ‘but you can play with Jesus and you can’t joke with gay?’ It turns out that no one kills a Catholic for being Catholic, no one kills an Evangelical for being an Evangelical, we live in a country where many people try to silence these voices of black people, women, fat people… When we are laughing at a religion that is the main religion of a country, of people who are in politics, are in power, in the STF, they have easy ways to defend themselves, to show their indignation.” “Porta tries not to laugh at those who are being beaten, but to laugh at those who are beating”, summarizes Porchat. The screenwriter remembers that many people mention the possible return of Jesus to Earth, but bets that he may have already returned and been killed because “nobody let him stay”. “Jesus talked with the marginalized, with the whores, Jesus would be among the poor, probably sleeping on those sidewalks with skewers. Jesus would probably be on the side of Father Julio Lancelotti, he wouldn’t be on the side of Silas Malafaia for sure.”

For those who don’t know –and haven’t read it-, “The Gospel According to Jesus Christ”, a book by José Saramago, inspired Porchat’s desire to humanize biblical characters. The screenwriter says that he always reads the Bible before starting to write the Christmas specials, in order to find elements and information that are not widespread. “I always like to play these characters as humans, Jesus went through the hardships of adolescence, like all of us.” And it looks for records of extra-biblical theories, such as the supposed existence of a brother of Jesus and a possible passage of the Messiah through India.

Fábio de Luca, who gives voice to Lázaro, Jesus’ main friend in the new plot, also highlights the fact that the film focuses on a phase of Jesus’ immaturity, there corresponding to High School, equivalent to an adolescence full of self-assertion, question which also affects Herods and other figures mentioned in the scene. “We’re all on a record of adolescence right now, so it’s interesting: people who allow themselves to watch will find the desmonte of these icons. The Maria and Jesus institutions are full of controversies, nuances, and in comedy, this enriches the figure of these characters”, says Luca. “But they will find a love story, a friendship story, within the dilemmas they are going through, sexuality, the shame of the father, who is the creator of the universe, in short, it’s a lot of identification, very cute and very naughty ”, warns. “The people like to play bombs, but they don’t realize that we are fascinated by the figure of Jesus, it’s much more a tribute, much more cute than that”, adds Luca. The production was made with Stricnina, animation producer of Cazé Peçanha, partner of the scriptwriters in the finalization of the special, and brings several references to iconic scenes and sequences, with an evident touch of “Carrie, a Strange”. In time: the attack on the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, at the end of 2019, has done nothing for criminals so far. There are four people still wanted, one arrested in Russia, where a trial is ongoing. “We forget that in Brazil impunity is there. In a country where injustice reigns, our case has not been resolved,” says Porchat. “At the time, the most dignified mr. Sergio Moro was the Minister of Justice and he didn’t say anything, it was a subject that didn’t interest, even though it was violent, the Minister of Justice was not interested in solving this crime, which could even have killed people.”

Like our Facebook page and follow us on twitter