Porta dos Fundos is again the target of attempted censorship by a religious group

THE Back door returned to causing controversy with production for Christmas. This time, the Don Bosco Center, a Catholic religious organization, is fighting in court to try to censor Te Prego Lá Fora, a new special by the comedy group.

The information was given by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, who said that, this Wednesday (15), the association filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo. The group claims that the request for censorship was made out of “the need to protect religious sentiment from serious violation”.

The association says that the ban would avoid aggravating the “wave of intolerance” against all religious.

On Instagram, the Dom Bosco Center website wrote about the request for censorship: “We sued Paramount, a company associated with the new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special. May Christ the King live”.

It should be noted that the same group had already tried to take down The Last Temptation of Christ, a special launched in 2019. At the time, the Court even granted a provisional injunction to remove the content. Afterwards, however, Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court, reversed the decision.

Fábio Porchat rebuts criticism of Porta dos Fundos

This week, in an interview with Venus Podcast, the comedian commented on the creation process and highlighted that he read the Bible to create the script for Te Prego Lá Fora.

The novelty of the humor group is an animation prepared as a new Christmas special. “I talk to religious people about the Bible, and no one has any idea what is written in the Bible. Nobody reads the Bible. And that’s what scares me the most.” declared.

“People get really crazy because, in the end, they don’t believe in this real Jesus, the Jesus of love,” fired Fabio Porchat.

The comedian also commented: “We have to fight for the secular state. That’s why I think it’s important that we joke about religion. (..) Ridiculing not only can but should. We cannot let anything be sacred, because what is sacred to you is not sacred to me”.